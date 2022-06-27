Wimbledon 2022: Hubert Hurkacz donating money for every ace he makes at tournament

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
Wimbledon began in earnest on Monday, with rain, rants and ridiculous shots all on show over the opening two days. BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at what...
During the late nineties and early noughties, you couldn't escape hearing supportive - and sometimes anguished - cries of 'Come on, Tim!' on Wimbledon's main show courts. Now they...
Katie Boulter recorded the biggest win of her career in beating former world number one Karolina Pliskova but if you only tune into tennis once a year when Wimbledon rolls around, you may not be too clued up on the British number three.
The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
A woman who was killed in a street attack in east London believed every woman should be able to walk home, her family have said. Zara Aleena was on Cranbrook Road in Ilford - 10 minutes from her home - when she was attacked on Sunday. In a statement her...
Rochdale cannot start to heal until members of a grooming gang have been deported, the region's mayor has said. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has urged the government to "get the right outcome" after a ringleader of the gang avoided deportation. Abdul Aziz, 51, was among nine gang members jailed...
Shock men's 100m UK champion Jeremiah Azu tells BBC Sport Wales he wants to go on to become one of the world's top sprinters. The 21-year-old Welshman ran a wind-assisted 9.90 at the UK Athletics Championships to become Wales' first men's 100m UK champion in more than 50 years. The wind strength stopped it from being recognised as an official Welsh record.
A landmark trial of a specialist domestic violence police station has been recommended by a coroner after two murders that shocked Australia. Hannah Clarke, and her children, and Doreen Langham were burned to death by their ex-partners in Queensland. Magistrate Jane Bentley this week found authorities missed or ignored signs...
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
