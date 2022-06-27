ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

John R. Durfee, 80

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHUcD_0gNf95lz00

John R. Durfee, 80, who retired as transportation supervisor from the Cazenovia Central School District, died Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born June 21, 1942, (the longest day of the year) to Franklin E. and Ellie Ryan Durfee and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1960. John began working at the age of 10 peddling newspapers for his uncle, John F. Ryan. In 1961 he joined the Hook & Ladder Company of the Cazenovia Fire Department working his way through the ranks and was named Chief in 1984 and 1985. Also in 1961, he started barbering in DeWitt and Manlius until the hippies came along and ended his career. In 1967 John bought out Bill Rivenburg’s trucking business. He was employed as a bus driver in 1969 with the Cazenovia Central School District. In 1974, John was hired as the transportation supervisor for the Onondaga Central School and in 1976 the transportation supervisor at the Cazenovia Central School District where he retired in 2004 after 36 years of service.

In 1975, John bought into a camp in Forestport, N.Y., along with Don Dorrance and Roger Stearns. John’s greatest pleasure was the Cazenovia Fire Department of which he is a life member. He also enjoyed bowling and snowmobiling both in Cazenovia and Forestport but most of all building relationships and camping with his friends from Erieville. John also enjoyed working in his shop and doing scratch-off lottery tickets with two of his close friends, John Haley and Buddy Blair. John was very close to his family, talking to them either in person or by phone with his daughter, Susan every day and son’s Tim and Tom at least once a week. John married his high school sweetheart, Donna L. Farr in 1962 at St. James Church in Cazenovia only to lose her at the early age of 50 in 1995.

John is survived by his daughter, Susan (Michael Babel) Durfee Szewczyk of Morrisville; his twin son’s Thomas J. Durfee of Cazenovia and Timothy M. (Dawn Cottet) Durfee of Chittenango; his soulmate, Cathy R. Basic of Cazenovia; grandsons, Cole (Caitlin Bennett) Szewczyk, Toby (Lauren Kellum) Szewczyk both of Morrisville, Kyle R. (Sierra Woods) Durfee of Cazenovia; his granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Justin) Thayer of Cazenovia and Gabby Durfee of Chittenango; his great grandchildren, Braydon, Jack and Sophie Thayer and Greyson Durfee; his sister, Mary (John) Colligan of Cazenovia; sisters-in-law, Barb Clements of Fenner and Maureen Robinson of Cortland; his niece, Katie (Dennis) Pynn of Rochester and by his nephews, Scott (Ann) Clements of New Woodstock and Chris (Pam) Clements of Cazenovia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. James Church, 6 Green Street, Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Cazenovia Fire Department 121 Albany St. Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville home of Grover Cleveland up for sale

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The boyhood home of Grover Cleveland, the only United States president ever elected to two non-consecutive terms, has been put up for sale. Located at 109 Academy St. in Fayetteville, the 1,576-square-foot, single-family residence most recently belonged to Nancy Needham, who lived there for the last 27 years.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Library’s summer book sale returning

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Library’s popular summer book sale is back to its traditional single weekend this year on July 7-10 at the village hall at 26 Fennell St. “Last year’s sale was spread out over two weekends to allow for COVID protocols,” said book sale leader Mary Giroux. “The sale is already a big endeavor, and the extra days were a lot to ask of our volunteers. We’re happy to be able to return to the traditional schedule.”
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Manlius, NY
City
Morrisville, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Cortland, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Flora & Fauna: Bringing more bluebirds to Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE — The eastern bluebird is New York State’s official bird. If you witness these captivating birds in your backyard, you will understand why it was chosen. Bluebirds are linked to American culture and, like Robins, are a sign of spring. Who can forget Judy Garland singing “Somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds sing”? Famed naturalist Henry David Thoreau proclaimed, “The bluebird carries the sky on his back.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Francis J. Long, 91

Francis J. Long, 91, of Morrisville, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home. He was born in Buffalo and had retired as the security officer at Hutchings Center in Syracuse. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, was a Boy Scout leader, served as Commander and a member...
MORRISVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Richard Loomis, 81

Richard Wood Loomis, 81, passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Claudia Alice Soule Loomis of 59 years, loving father of Heidi (Denis) Mulcahy, Jamie (Eric) Kent, and Richard (Alison) Loomis; “Papa” to 10 grandchildren – Ashley (Zach) Wightman, Daniel Kent, Andrew Kent, Kaitlyn Mulcahy, Denis Mulcahy Jr., Lindsay Mulcahy, Benjamin Loomis, Joseph Loomis, Walter Loomis, and Levi Loomis. Born on May 17, 1941, in North Pitcher to the late Ashville Verne Loomis and late Hazel Wood Loomis, Richard attended South Otselic Central School and the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he studied education and played varsity football and lacrosse. Richard taught physical education at Medina High School for three years and then at Morrisville-Eaton High School for 32 years, during which he coached junior high and high school sports including football, basketball and track. Richard also coached college football at Hamilton College, where he served as offensive coordinator for several years.
MORRISVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
Person
John F. Ryan
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Michael E. Brown
Eagle Newspapers

Maria Schokker, 89

Maria “Riet” Schokker, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Maria was born October 25, 1932 in Bathmen, Holland to Antonius H. and Maria M. Elferink. Maria was known by many was affectionately referred to as “Ma Schokker.” She was a homemaker, a former 4H leader and in her free time Riet enjoyed knitting and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the Women’s Council.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94, of Cazenovia, passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and is now in the arms of his beloved savior Jesus Christ. He is predeceased by his wife, Louise Martineau Greacen. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of The American Legion, Post #88. […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Otisco Lake county park opens

OTISCO — Last week, Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon, II officially opened Onondaga County’s newest addition to its extensive park system. The new park, located at the southern end of Otisco Lake on Otisco Valley Road in the Town of Otisco, was acquired by the county through a partnership with the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). This parkland will be available to the public and include shoreline access, walking trails and a small parking area. The park itself has minimal footprint to allow park visitors to appreciate a more natural setting along the waterfront of Otsico Lake.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cazenovia High School#The Hook Ladder Company
Eagle Newspapers

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY on February 1, 1936 to Leon Brissett and Rosemary Locke Brissett. Her love of nature and creatures was obvious as her plants flourished in her living space and animals were always welcome at her door. She was especially proud of her horses that she raised, taking two to France where she lived and competed in an international endurance race.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maureen Mirucki

A celebration of Maureen Mirucki’s life will be: 10:30 a.m. -wake/11:30 a.m. -funeral/12:30 p.m. -luncheon: held on Saturday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.  To send condolences: mathewsonforani.com/obituary/Maureen-Mirucki.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Eagle Newspapers

Hahn to join Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees

CAZENOVIA — Last week, the Madison County Board of Elections announced the official results of the June 21 Cazenovia Village Elections. Voters elected Maureen Fellows and Kathy Wooster Hahn to the office of village trustee and D. Christian Fischer to the office of village justice. Fellows and Hahn both...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Angie Martino-Gregory

On flag day, June 14, 2022, heaven gained a go-getter when Angie Martino-Gregory of the town of Sennett passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Martino and Margaret Wilmarth Martino Deland, and her husband, John “Jack” Henry Gregory, Jr.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy