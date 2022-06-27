ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Residents who live in former West Caldwell home of Justice Alito receive harassing packages

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The people who live in the former home of United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito have been receiving harassing packages since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

West Caldwell police say they have received multiple calls from the homeowners about the harassment.

Police say that erroneous information was circulating around the internet indicating that Alito lived in New Jersey. Alito and his family moved out of West Caldwell in 2007 just after being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

LIVE UPDATES : Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

“The current homeowner has no affiliation with Justice Alito and deserves to live in peace in their home free from harassment, regardless of anyone’s political beliefs,” police said in a statement.

Alito is one of six justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that granted the right to an abortion 50 years ago. The decision has proved to be controversial, with protests sparking up across the nation.

