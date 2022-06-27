Health screening event held in Jersey City for National HIV Testing Day

Jersey City held an event for National HIV Testing Day.

Agencies from across the state came together at the Mary McLeod Bethune Center on Monday. They offered health screenings, free HIV testing and counseling.

Organizers say that while the disease affects all communities -it is important to educate young people within the LGBTQ+ community.

"You look at now younger people coming out and them not being tested, and incidents and rates increasing in that population. I think that's where our numbers are, so that's why it's important that we get to people early, catch them young, educate and inform. It's all about prevention,” says Linda Ivory-Green with the Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services.

She also says numbers have increased during the pandemic.