Over the past couple of years, we have seen life coming back to Downtown Victoria and it's awesome to see. However, our downtown is too awesome to be sitting there silent on weekends. There is so much potential to make downtown a weekend hotspot. How about stores that are open on Saturdays or bars with patios with live music as the Courthouse sits in the background. Maybe a couple of more restaurants that are open nights and weekends. What about a hotel to boost tourism in our area? That has been a rumor for such a long time already. I personally think bringing back the old Victoria Bank and Trust time and temperature marquee would truly bring back that nostalgic feel.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO