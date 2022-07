Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest. – On Sunday, June 19 at approximately 1:51 a.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to 723 Higuera, Library Bar to a report of a stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who had stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. His injuries were not life-threatening.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO