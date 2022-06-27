ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

HOLO Footwear moving headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids

By Adam Luchies
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tK04d_0gNf6Xh700

The Right Place, Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that HOLO Footwear will be moving its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids. The company is expected to create 61 new jobs.

HOLO Footwear is a minority-owned, sustainable outdoor footwear company. The company uses recycled material to build each shoe, with the goal to create sustainable and attainable footwear for the average consumer. HOLO Footwear was launched in 2020, and has had its shoes sold in Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry, Macy’s, Public Lands, and REI. Before moving to Grand Rapids, the company’s headquarters was in Portland, Oregon.

The Right Place worked with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to bring the company to Grant Rapids. HOLO Footwear received a $250,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

“As HOLO continues to expand, we found that West Michigan is an excellent location for our growth,” said HOLO Footwear founder and president Rommel Vega. “It’s a fantastic environment for our business, with access to talented designers and people from the footwear industry. We’re excited to get to work to create stylish, responsible, and functional outdoor footwear. We’re thankful to the team at The Right Place and the MEDC for their partnership and collaborative support as we invest in our new headquarters and e-commerce facilities.”

“Since their launch in 2020, HOLO Footwear is continuing to grow at a rapid pace,” said Brent Case, Vice President of Business Attraction for The Right Place and project lead. “With the strong talent pool and robust economic environment, not to mention the amazing outdoor recreational playground that West Michigan has to offer, we think HOLO Footwear will thrive here in the region.”

“HOLO Footwear’s headquarters is a great addition to the City of Grand Rapids,” said Jeremiah Gracia, Director of Economic Development for the City of Grand Rapids. “We appreciate HOLO’s commitment to making outdoor gear accessible for everyone and using recycled and renewable materials in its manufacturing processes. It’s ownership and environmental sustainability practices are precisely the types of companies we are looking to attract to Grand Rapids and the region.”

