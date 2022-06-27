ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Tigers named preseason All-Americans

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

A trio of Clemson players have been tabbed as preseason All-Americans.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation, home to college football’s oldest All-America team, released its preseason team Monday. Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson each earned first-team honors while offensive lineman Jordan McFadden landed on the second team.

Bresee was a third-team all-ACC selection last year despite missing most of the season with a torn ACL. The nation’s former No. 1 overall recruit, the 6-foot-5. 300-pound Bresee has 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 16 career games.

Simpson had 64 tackles last season and finished second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6). Simpson, who’s making the move to weak-side ‘backer, has 92 tackles through his first two seasons with the Tigers.

McFadden is entering his second season as the Tigers’ starting left tackle after making the transition from right tackle last year. McFadden, who’s started 25 of the 42 games he’s played at Clemson, was a second-team all-ACC performer last season.

