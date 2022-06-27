ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Mary Sharalyn Sherry Seal

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERSVILLE - Mary Sharalyn Sherry Seal, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on June 25, 2022 in Rogersville. Sherry was born to Melvyn and Sharon Long on December 14, 1964. Sherry was a graduate of Cherokee High School. Sherry was married to Craig Seal for thirty-one years. She graduated from Middle...

Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Joseph Peters

GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Wayne Manis

BLOUNTVILLE - Gary Wayne Manis,74, of Blountville, TN passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Robbins

NORTON, VA - Patricia Faye Robbins, 80, born on August 5, 1941, in Norton Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. A loving wife, mother, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. She loved God and loved her family. She is reunited in heaven with her husband and son. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Caudill; husband, Hershell Robbins; baby and son, Timothy Robbins; brother, Carlton Caudill; sisters, Phyllis Ramey and Peggy Rose.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Sue Ferguson

Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. She was high school sweethearts with Bob Ferguson, who she was married to for 57 years. Brenda was a faithful pastor’s wife for 52 years. She was a Christian school teacher for over 20 years.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Ray Lane

Billy Ray Lane, 83, born on May 7, 1939, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, doing one of the things he loved the most – mowing the yard. A loving husband, dad, and papaw, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and watching westerns. He served in the United States Amy from 1959 – 1962. He graduated from ETSU and worked at AFG and General Shale.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Raleigh

KINGSPORT - Linda Raleigh, age 74 of Kingsport, TN, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Linda was born on February 11, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Charles and Effie Bass. Linda was married to her most cherished and beloved friend, Dave Raleigh, for 54 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway, age 93, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a United States WWII Navy Veteran serving as a Photographer on the USS Tarawa. He was employed by the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1984.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler St. John Salyers

DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to hold Fourth of July event

WEBER CITY — The volunteer fire department in Weber City will host its first-ever Independence Day celebration this weekend. The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will host the free event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the former Food City location in Weber City. The main event will be...
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain set for weekend show at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Northeast Tennessee native and “The Voice” alum Carson Peters will return to the Carter Fold Stage this weekend. Peters, along with his bluegrass band Iron Mountain, will perform at the Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The band’s last appearance at the venue last month...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum names campus minister

GREENEVILLE — A minister with more than 15 years of experience has been selected to assist Tusculum University students, faculty and staff with their spiritual growth. Dr. Chris Shumate, who most recently served as pastor of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, has been named Tusculum’s campus minister. Starting July 1, he will direct and expand the university’s spiritual development opportunities and continue to grow the faith-based institution’s relationships with local churches.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Bristol Now kickoff party

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper. The company also held a launch party for the new publication at The Bristol Hotel.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia gearing up for Independence Day celebrations

The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia. Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games, and rockets’ red glare.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Red, White and Boom set for Saturday

Kingsport’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday with events all day long and into the night. The legendary rock band 38 Special headlines the concert, with a fireworks display to follow. The day will start with the Red, White and Boom Four-Mile Race at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the covered bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Please leave fireworks to the professionals

Did you know that accidental fires or damage caused by fireworks in a Tennessee municipality that bans them — Kingsport for example — may not be covered by traditional homeowners or renters insurance policies, thus putting the financial burden of making repairs solely on the owners’ shoulders?
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fourth of July festivities abound

Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
KINGSPORT, TN

