Why Martin Short Loves To Play the Self-Absorbed Narcissist

By Shannon Carlin
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

With its first season, Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building satirized true-crime podcasts and their obsessive fans. In season 2, premiering June 28, the comedy starring Steve Martin , Selena Gomez , and Martin Short pokes fun at how hard it is to follow-up a successful first season. Especially when you become the lead suspect in the crime your popular podcast is now investigating.

Season 2 picks up right where the first left off: with another murder in the Arconia building. Aspiring artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) is found covered in blood, cradling the dead body of the building’s cranky president, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). The murder weapon? Mabel’s knitting needles. Now, her septuagenarian co-hosts—former TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and self-absorbed theater director Oliver Putnam (Short)—must help her clear her name by putting it all to tape. Short knew it was a risk to return to the scene of the crime, but even he wanted answers. “He’s such an optimistic character despite so many setbacks,” he tells TIME. “You’re kind of rooting for him to succeed.”

The same could be said for Short. For the last 50 years, he’s managed to do big things with small parts. ( Father of the Bride certainly comes to mind.) Only Murders feels like a breakout project for a performer who has had many: his stint on SNL , the 1994 cult classic Clifford , and playing the oversized celebrity journalist Jiminy Glick . Not that he’s letting it go to his head. “I used to have a great manager named Bernie Brillstein who’d always say, ‘It’s only showbiz kid.’ In other words, don’t take it so seriously,” he says. “The only thing you can absolutely be in control of is the process of doing it. You can’t be in control of whether the audience will like you or not.”

Below, Short talks about his friendship with Steve Martin, his love for Selena Gomez, and why he won’t be tuning in to actual true-crime podcasts anytime soon.

You’ve been working with your Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin since the 1986 film Three Amigos! and are once again going on tour with him this summer. What makes him such a great comedic partner?

There are so many things. We’re very, very close friends so that makes it fun on stage. But what’s also great about working with Steve is you’re working with someone with literally perfect timing. We actually don’t even have notes for each other. We don’t say, ‘Oh Steve, I think you should say that a little bit faster or a little bit slower,’ because he’s already made that decision.

Since you do know him so well onstage and off, has there been anything that has surprised you about working with him on Only Murders ?

After 35 years of knowing him, working with him, there are no surprises. But I guess I’m always a little surprised at how deeply important it is for him to get it perfect. He is a perfectionist. If he doesn’t hit it, he wants to do another take.

You’ve said that when you first met your other Only Murders costar Selena Gomez, you didn’t really know what to expect. After two seasons, what has delighted you most about working with her?

I’m always delighted to watch the show and see how the camera just adores her. There are some brilliant actors who the camera doesn’t care about, but Elizabeth Taylor was someone that the camera adored. Meryl Streep, too—and Selena. The camera just loves her.

I think there are many people who watch the show and wonder if the dynamic between you, Steve, and Selena is similar to what they see on screen. Do you see similarities in the relationship between the three of you onscreen and off?

The show plays into the millennial aspect, but the reality is Selena—and I think actors tend to be like this—is a little more timeless. It’s amazing that people 40 years apart in age can be friends, but I don’t think [age] even comes into our conversations. We’re just three people who really dig each other.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders does a great job at parodying true-crime podcasts. Were you a fan of Serial or anything like that before the show?

None, zero. Steve and Selena, absolutely. She’d been to CrimeCon and Steve’s always, for years, obsessively listened to true-crime podcasts. But not for me. I would rather see an old Dick Van Dyke Show, something light. I want to escape the horrors of life, not delve into a murder.

You have played more than a few self-absorbed narcissists in your career, Oliver included. What makes those kinds of guys so funny?

Anyone who is self-absorbed, but doesn’t think we’re aware of it is always funny. To me, one of the funniest images was when Richard Nixon looked into the camera and said, ‘ I’m not a crook ,’ but above his lip was sweat so we knew he was lying, and he knew we knew he was lying. I find those scenarios funny.

Oliver is a dips guy. He basically subsists on hummus and little else. What are your personal thoughts on dips?

I hate dips. I’m not a dipper. I would never say, ‘Oh, I’m just dying for some hummus.’ That wouldn’t be me.

You got to work with screen legend Shirley MacLaine this season, who is known for her stories. Was there any story that she told on set that stuck out to you?

She told an adorable story about falling madly in love with Dean Martin and him inviting her to his beach house on Saturday. And she’s like this young 22 or 23-year-old thinking, ‘Ah! Does Dean want to have an affair with me?’ And she got there and he said, “Here’s my wife Jeanne and this is my eldest.” He was just inviting her to a lovely Saturday afternoon BBQ.

You’ve been working in the entertainment business for half a century. Are there things on your Hollywood bucket list that you’d still like to accomplish?

Well, there’s certainly people I’d love to work with; Meryl Streep comes to mind. But as far as something like, would I ever want to direct? I kind of think with bucket lists, if you haven’t done them yet, then maybe there’s a reason you haven’t done them. Either you don’t want to do them or maybe you shouldn’t.

TIME

A Philosophical Mollusk Shares Insights on Life and Loneliness in <i>Marcel the Shell With Shoes On</i>

A gentle pleasure isn’t necessarily a flimsy one. The hero of the faux documentary Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is a diminutive mollusk shell with one eye, two legs, and a deeply philosophical view of life that extends far beyond his own tiny universe. This movie, which is rated PG, is perfectly suitable for kids. But it may resonate more with adults: Marcel—whose whispery, winsome voice is provided by Jenny Slate —serves up plenty of dipsy-doodle observations about the human yearning for connection, and the ways grief can sometimes give way to unexpected joys. Other times, he shows us how he uses a piece of curly pasta as a makeshift French horn, or eases his loneliness by adopting a pet, even though it’s really just a piece of lint tied to a string. All of these things constitute a kind of DIY manual for getting through bad days and good ones.
MOVIES
TIME

Let's Break Down the Ending of <i>Stranger Things 4: Part Two</i>

This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4: Part Two. The final two episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things have arrived. With runtimes of one hour and 25 minutes and two hours and 30 minutes, respectively, the episodes feel more like a pair of movies than the end of a TV season. Needless to say, a lot goes down in Hawkins and in the Upside Down in the season’s conclusion.
TV SERIES
TIME

R.L. Stine Is Still Out Here Scaring Kids 30 Years After Launching <em>Goosebumps</em>

Maybe it’s the skeletons barbecuing on the cover of Say Cheese and Die! Or the beady-eyed face of Slappy on Night of the Living Dummy . Or it might be the green hand reaching from the darkness on Stay Out of the Basement . If you’re an adult of a certain age, you probably remember the image on the front of the first Goosebumps book you gripped under the covers late at night when you were a kid, intentionally scaring the heck out of yourself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

Jenny Slate on the Unifying Power of a Well-Heeled Shell Named Marcel

Twelve years ago, the internet fell instantly in love with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On , the adorable stop motion mollusk voiced by Jenny Slate . The little shell with one googly eye and a pair of pink tennis shoes was the creation of Slate and her then romantic partner, director Dean Fleischer-Camp (The two got married in 2012, but divorced four years later). Marcel was an early YouTube sensation for his can-do attitude and his remarkable resourcefulness. (He uses a Dorito to hand glide, for example). After two equally popular YouTube videos and as many best-selling children’s books , Marcel is now making his long-awaited big screen debut in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On , in select theaters on June 24. (The A24 film will get a wider release on July 15.)
CELEBRITIES
TIME

TIME

