Monkeypox exposure reported in Palm Springs, clinic questions if county is prepared

Officials at a Palm Springs STI clinic says Riverside County public health is underprepared for a rise in Monkeypox cases after a patient there reported possible exposure to the virus.

Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO and Founder of PS Test in Palm Springs, said a patient last Thursday reported receiving a notification from Los Angeles County health department that they had been possibly exposed to Monkeypox after attending an LA Pride event.

The clinic said after checking with the county, a vaccine was not readily available, and clear guidelines have not been given on how to test for Monkeypox.

Last week, Riverside County reported its first probable Monkeypox case .

