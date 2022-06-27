ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This city near Dallas is among the best U.S. dog park cities in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good dog park and in Texas dogs are one of the most welcome and loved pets people could have. Sure there are great dog parks across the country, but this North Texas city has cracked the top 10.

The city of Irving has landed on Lawnstarters top 10 list of 2022’s best dog park cities across the U.S. Here’s a look at the top 10:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Henderson
  3. Portland
  4. Tampa
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Oakland
  7. Irving
  8. Reno
  9. Norfolk
  10. Lubbock

There were also several other Texas cities that landed in the top 100, Laredo (39), Corpus Christi (41), Arlington (44), Austin (51), Houston (56), San Antonio (59), Fort Worth (60), Dallas (82), Plano (85) and Garland (88).

Lawnstarter said, “We compared 93 of the biggest U.S. cities based on dog park access, quality, and climate. More specifically, we looked at the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, ratings, and historical weather data so you and your canine companion can enjoy the best time.”

Check out more of Lawnstarter’s findings as well as some dog park tips from the experts by clicking here .

TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
