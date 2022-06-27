ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Talks Growing Up Listening To Punk Rock Bands Like Green Day & Blink 182: “You Grew Up On That Stuff”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1

In the wake of Luke Combs’ third studio album, Growin’ Up, the man of the people recently sat down with Zane Lowe from Apple Music to discuss the new release, along with his own timeline of growing up as just a kid from North Carolina, his struggles, and how far he’s come, considering he’s a married man and a new father (his son’s name is Tex Lawrence Combs, how badass is that?).

In the interview, he talked about the day he was finally able to pay off his parents’ house, and getting that headache out of the way:

“They’re super proud, man, and they love to come out and go to different places they hadn’t been before and see shows and hang out. That’s a unique thing. And I remember calling my parents and being like, ‘I’m paying your house off.’

And they were like, ‘What? You can’t. No. Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘No. I’m doing it. That’s what I’m doing.’

So I bought myself a truck and I pay my parents house off first thing away. It was the first thing I did, man. I mean, had to. Had to because you realize how hard… I mean, we didn’t have a lot of money, man. We did not.

My parents were really good at making it seem like we were doing fine. And we were doing fine. I had everything I needed and not a lot of what I wanted. I’ll put it that way. That was the coolest thing ever.”

Combs also made an interesting point about struggling with his weight, and although he has always preached being comfortable in your own skin, it’s always been one of those things he’s struggled with in the back of his mind.

But in addition to wanting to better manage his weight, he also attributed overcoming a lot of his demons and struggles to his wife, Nicole, and the fans at his shows. Those are the two things that keep him going when he feels like he’s a mess on the inside:

“You can be doing so well and so prolifically at whatever job that you are doing. And people are going, wow, man, you are just absolutely crushing it. But inside you are just like a mess on the inside. And there’s something fulfilling for me…once you’re through that thing, once you’ve overcome your particular demon that is attacking you at the moment and you look back, the success is almost even sweeter.

Because you’re like, that thing could have crushed me and just let me fall completely apart. It’s like you said, you would have every excuse to go, couldn’t do it, man. And there are people out there that happens to and that’s okay too.

That’s the thing that kept me going through my darkest days. I do still have this thing that’s here. And I get to go play these shows. The shows and my wife are the things that really have saved me, dude. Do you know what I mean?”

Perhaps one of the most intriguing parts of the interview, was when he discussed his love for punk rock music back in the day. I mean c’mon, you’d be lying if you said you didn’t enjoy a few Blink-182, Yellowcard, Green Day songs, and more at some point:

“I listened to a lot of punk rock growing up. I did. I loved Television. Dead Kennedys. NOFX. Obviously, the Green Days of the world. Blink-182 was great. Loved that. You grew up on that stuff.

I’m a 1990 kid. Rancid. Yeah. Loved Rancid. The Clash. Big Clash fan as well.”

Punk rock Luke… I could see it.

Needless to say, it appears that Combs is in a pretty good place in his life right now, and we all can’t wait to see how much further he goes in his country music career.

You can watch the full interview below, and make sure to check out the new album if you haven’t already.

