ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading Hospital awarded $346K in grants to support innovation, education, and research

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Reading Hospital Foundation awarded grants totaling $346,502 to initiate seven new programs benefiting patients and employees at Reading Hospital. Projects being funded include:. How Do You Eat An Elephant? will support the stroke therapy program. Patients will be given a small stuffed elephant and a printed copy of...

berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Three brothers on a mission in Berks County

Three brothers on a mission, giving back to Berks County youth. Three coaches at separate schools, but brothers for life who come together in the Summer to help make a difference for Berks County youth. Rick Perez, Rob and Matt Flowers host 'Three Brothers on a Mission', a fitness camp.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Alvernia names Reading CollegeTowne the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne

Alvernia University names its new downtown Reading living and learning facility the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. The university also announced its newly established engineering school will also share the namesake as the John R. Post School of Engineering during a celebration with University and community leaders, faculty and staff, and students, and members of the Post family on Wednesday afternoon.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster mayor speaks on pandemic relief, affordable housing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The results are in. After extensive public input, the City of Lancaster is moving forward. “We’re talking about hundreds of people that weighed in and we had these signed boards and little stickies and people just posted where they thought the priorities should go,” said Danene Sorace, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Society
Reading, PA
Health
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Reading, PA
wdac.com

Former Funeral Director Suffered Embolism

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office found that former Lancaster County funeral director Andrew Scheid died of a pulmonary embolism. Scheid had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records. The 51-year-old was found Monday at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. The manner of death was ruled natural.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

The Amish Village in Lancaster

Get a real sense of Amish life at the Amish Village in Lancaster. Learn more about their culture and lifestyle in an 1840s farmhouse, or walk the 12 acre property and pet and feed live animals. Soni Dimond takes us on a tour.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading Hospital#Innovation#Charity
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Charities
wdac.com

Former Lancaster County Funeral Director Found Dead

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster County funeral director who had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records was found dead. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded Monday at 7:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville and found 51-year-old Andrew Scheid in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. The Coroner’s Office is continuing their investigation into the non-suspicious death. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reward offered for State Police suspect possibly in Lancaster County

(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Clothing and shoe giveaway to be held at FirstEnergy stadium

READING, Pa. - Volunteers are setting up for a major clothing and shoe giveaway at FirstEnergy stadium happening Tuesday. Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church 516 near Fleetwood helped coordinate a large-scale giveaway for anyone in the community. "Our church is really big on being the hands and feet...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

The Camel Project to present program at Maryland School Safety Conference

The Maryland Center for School Safety has chosen Berks County based nonprofit, The Camel Project, to present the program “Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying: Preventing Bullying-Based Violence in Our Schools” at the MCSS 2021 School Safety Conference on July 12, 2022, in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Camel Project Executive Director Pamela S. Gockley will lead the discussion on school-wide methods to eliminate bullying-based violence.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family displaced; Good Samaritan injured in Reading apartment fire

READING, Pa. - A woman and her three children are displaced following a fire at an apartment building Wednesday. One person was also injured in the blaze. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in Reading shortly after 3 p.m. for a fire at a 2-unit apartment building.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy