ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police say murdered Zara Aleena likely the victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRVKj_0gNf5N9I00

Metropolitan Police named a 35-year-old woman killed in Ilford as Zara Aleena as officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The suspected attacker was arrested at an address in the east London town on Monday afternoon and remained in custody. He is believed to have been a stranger to Ms Aleena, the force said.

Sam Tarry, Labour MP for Ilford South, said the attack on Aleena was “shocking” and would spread fear in the local area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Uvalde elementary school teacher says she's traumatized after cops wrongly claimed that she'd propped the door open allowing the gunman, 18, inside where he slaughtered 21

An Uvalde elementary school teacher says she was traumatized and 'heartbroken' after police wrongly implied she enabled mass shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos to enter the school by leaving a door propped open. Police initially claimed Ramos had been able to enter Robb Elementary School, where he massacred 19 children and...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#East London#London Town#Violent Crime#Ilford South
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy