18-year-old Carizma Maynard was an animal lover, an independent spirit, and quiet - but outspoken when she needed to be. "I know from stories that kids told me, she always stood up for the underdog," said her mother, Kimberly Winter. "I was told she told the whole class one time to shut up, because they were making fun of a boy and that made me proud to know that she stood up for what she believed in."

EASTLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO