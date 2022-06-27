ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Authorities identify coyote responsible for attacking child inside Mile Square Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 21, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., a lone coyote attacked a two-year-old child inside Mile Square Park...

