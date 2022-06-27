Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Coweta; South Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Coweta and south central Fulton Counties through 230 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Palmetto, or 12 miles west of Fayetteville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Union City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto and Cannongate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO