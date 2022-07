There are some weird quirks baked into MLB's lengthy rulebook, and the Washington Nationals ran into a particularly unsavory morsel on Wednesday. In the fifth inning, the Nationals were in trouble. The Pittsburgh Pirates had runners on second and third with one out and the score tied 3-3. Ke'Bryan Hayes, one of three Pirates in the lineup with a batting average above .250, was facing Steve Cishek.

