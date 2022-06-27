ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NASSER HUSSAIN: Ice-cold leader Eoin Morgan was miles ahead of his time as a batter but also by realising the value of the IPL to English cricket... he changed our culture, mentality and results

By Nasser Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Eoin Morgan was more than simply the most successful white-ball captain England have ever had. He was a man who changed our cricketing culture and mentality — and, with them, our results.

His effect was not just limited to the 15 cricketers in his squads, but to the whole country. Batters especially saw the way he wanted England to play, and they wanted to be part of it.

Morgan was given a hospital pass ahead of the 2015 World Cup, but he watched how Brendon McCullum had transformed New Zealand’s fortunes, and he set about doing the same for England. Credit, too, must go to Andrew Strauss for sticking with Morgan after that World Cup ended in debacle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWIye_0gNf42jV00
Eoin Morgan was the most successful white-ball captain that England have ever had

Previously, England’s one-day side had been seen as a reward for Test-match players. But Morgan changed all that. Like we’re seeing with McCullum and the Test team now, his clarity of thought never wavered: you had to go out there and be positive. It was a non-negotiable.

One of his great strengths was that he never doubted himself. I remember speaking to him after England had been bowled out in 45 overs in an ODI against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, and guys like Ian Smith and Michael Holding were saying up in the commentary box that not batting out your overs was a cardinal sin.

But Morgan was adamant that he wanted his guys to go out and bat the same way in the next game. The message that sent not just to his dressing room but to the prospective England players in county cricket was crucial. Keep going. Don’t doubt yourself. It was infectious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgMYz_0gNf42jV00
If Morgan was to step down, Jos Buttler would likely replace him ahead of the T20 World Cup

As an on-field captain, he was cool, calm and calculated. He was icy-cold. Like all the best leaders, he had a presence. And the one time he didn’t get things right, he learned from it. That was in the 2016 World T20 final, when Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for those four sixes in Kolkata, and Morgan felt he hadn’t taken time out of the game to slow things down and allow Stokes some clarity of thought.

So when it came to Jofra Archer’s super over against New Zealand at Lord’s in the 50-over final in 2019, Morgan made sure he spoke to his bowler after he began with a tight wide. In the difficult moments, he made sure he was there for his players.

He was also ahead of his time, along with Kevin Pietersen, in realising the value to English cricket of the IPL. First, he helped make better players of the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone. Then he encouraged them to play in the IPL, where they learned to be even better.

As a batter, he was miles ahead, too. It wasn’t just that he realised the 50-over game had moved away from being short-form Test cricket and closer towards being elongated T20. He was also playing reverse scoops and switch hits long before anyone else, with the exception of Pietersen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ln7Qj_0gNf42jV00
Morgan (centre) took England to their first men's one-day World Cup title in dramatic style

It helped that he was his own man, and wasn’t weighed down with any English notions of how one-day cricket should be played. And he could be a fantastic striker of the ball, as he showed when he hit those world-record 17 sixes in a World Cup match against Afghanistan in Manchester.

Even though he clearly felt the time was right to call it a day, he was the kind of player who could go a few months without picking up a bat, then score five fifties in a row. If he’d carried on now, that kind of sequence wouldn’t have surprised me at all.

But Rob Key said at the start of the summer that Morgan would always do what was best for the team, and he’s obviously decided that going now gives Buttler enough time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. It also ensures he’s not taking a place away from a young batter who’s ready for international cricket — and thanks to the Morgan effect, there are plenty around.

Buttler is the perfect replacement. He and Morgan are close friends, and he’s steeped in the Morgan way of doing things. He’ll have no problem replicating his style of play.

And there’s no greater compliment than that.

MORGAN'S CAREER IN NUMBERS

1 - global 50-over tournament won by England, the 2019 World Cup under Morgan's captaincy. He also played in the triumphant World T20 campaign in 2010.

248 - one-day international appearances, the first 23 for Ireland and the remainder for England.

115 - Twenty20 internationals, all after switching allegiance.

16 - Tests for England.

148 - Morgan's top score in ODIs, from 71 balls against Afghanistan in June 2019.

17 - sixes in that innings, a world record across all international formats.

7,701 - ODI runs, 35th on the all-time ranking in the format.

39.29 - ODI average.

14 - ODI centuries, with 47 fifties.115 - highest ODI score for Ireland, his only century in green.

99 - score on his international debut, Ireland's August 2006 ODI against Scotland in Ayr.

72 - T20 internationals as captain, a world record shared with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

2,458 - T20I runs, ranking ninth all time.

136.18 - career T20I strike rate, with an average of 28.58.

91 - Morgan's top score in T20Is, from 41 balls against New Zealand in November 2019.

120 - sixes in the format - ranking behind only Martin Guptill, with a record 165, Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

183 - runs for Morgan as England won the World T20 in 2010, with a top score of 55 against the West Indies. He ranked third among England batters and seventh in the tournament.

30.43 - average for his 700 Test runs, featuring two hundreds and three fifties.

15 - Morgan is one of 15 men to play one-day international cricket for two countries, and 36 across all formats. Ed Joyce and Boyd Rankin also achieved that distinction for Ireland and England.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'There were so many poor decisions': Trent Robinson fumes at 'HORRIBLE' officiating after his side's defeat by Penrith - with the Roosters on the receiving end of a very harsh dangerous tackle call

Trent Robinson has hit out at NRL referee Gerard Sutton for his 'horrible' officiating of the Rooster's defeat by Penrith, with the coach fuming at a controversial dangerous tackle call. In the 39th minute, Roosters hooker Sam Verrills made what appeared to be a standard tackle on Panthers rival Scott...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Carlos Brathwaite
Daily Mail

Insane moment furious tennis star gets DUMPED OUT of Wimbledon for smashing a ball out of the stadium in dramatic end to match - as superbrat John McEnroe sticks up for him

Spanish tennis star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been sent packing from Wimbledon in sensational fashion after copping a crucial penalty on match point against Jiri Vesely. Davidovich Fokina, the world number 37, smashed a ball out of Court 17 after losing his nerve with an unforced error in the fifth set tiebreak to trail 9-7.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Now even the Queen is feeling the pinch: The Royal Family is back on duty... but palace income has taken an £14m hit after Covid pandemic while expenditure has risen by 17 per cent

The Queen will continue to tighten her belt as a post-pandemic credit crunch bites even at Buckingham Palace. Sir Michael Stevens, the monarch’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, said yesterday that while her annual review reflected ‘something of a return to normality’ for the royal household – with travel, investitures and garden parties starting up again – it also continued to be a ‘challenging’ time for the monarchy.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#International Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Test Cricket#English#Odi
Daily Mail

'Legend' Mo Salah is hailed by manager Jurgen Klopp after the Egyptian forward put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Anfield - and Klopp insists the best is yet to come from his talismanic 'machine'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah's contract extension as the best decision for both the club and the player after the announcement of a new deal for the forward. With only a year left on his current deal speculation had begun to mount on the Egyptian star's future,...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to announce former Manchester City suit Tom Glick as new senior executive in charge of day-to-day running of the Blues following Marina Granovskaia's exit

Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick to their new-look hierarchy following the recent departures of three of the club’s most prominent executives. Glick, who was previously Manchester City’s chief commercial and operating officer, is to take on a senior boardroom role at Stamford Bridge under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City owners 'agree deeds to buy Palermo in €13m takeover as the City Football Group adds an ELEVENTH club to its rich worldwide portfolio and plans to resurrect the once-bankrupt Italian side back to Serie A'

Manchester City's owners are on the verge of adding Palermo to their rich football portfolio after agreeing a €13million takeover with the Italian side, according to reports. The City Football Group (CFG) already owns an empire of clubs worldwide including MLS side New York City and Australian outfit Melbourne...
MLS
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah ends his Liverpool stand-off and signs a three-year deal worth nearly £400,000-a-week to become the best paid player in Anfield HISTORY after months of talks

Mohamed Salah has ended his contact stand off with Liverpool and committed his future by signing the biggest deal in the club's history. Salah had entered the final 12 months of his current terms, which were signed in July 2018, but after months of negotiations Liverpool and Salah have come to an agreement that will see him remain at Anfield until June 2025 on terms estimated to be close to £400,000 per week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Golden girl Katie Boulter is snubbed by Wimbledon organisers for another Centre Court appearance as she is dumped to Court 2 for third round match against Harmony Tan... with furious fans left baffled at the decision

Katie Boulter has been snubbed by Wimbledon schedulers as she is bumped from Centre Court to Court 2 for her third round match with Harmony Tan on Saturday. The British No 3 produced the biggest win of her career by upsetting Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Letting doctors WFH to do the 'school run' could help solve GP crisis, expert claims amid warnings online revolution would see actual practices close

Letting GPs work from home could help solve the staffing crisis in general practice, it has been suggested. Providing more flexible working would give family doctors a better work-life balance, a medical conference in London was told. One example given was that GPs could do the school run then nip home and 'do some online consultations'.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We're winning the Premier League!': Liverpool fans rejoice as 'best player in the world' Mo Salah signs new three-year contract at Anfield worth close to £400,000-a-week

Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2025. The Egyptian had just entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, with speculation mounting about where his future would lie. But the Reds have shut down the rumour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ukraine tennis star Lesia Tsurenko admits she was 'definitely affected' by thoughts of her homeland in third-round loss to Jule Niemeier... and backs Wimbledon's ban on Russians after earning £12,000 for relief efforts

Her body might have been on Court 18 but her mind was some 1,500 miles away to a place far removed from Wimbledon's green and pleasant land. In the end, that was what did for Lesia Tsurenko, the last of four Ukrainians to fall from the women's singles at SW19.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi seals £9m permanent move to Marseille after falling out of favour at the Emirates and enjoying a good loan stint with the Ligue 1 high-flyers, who exercised clause to snap him up

Arsenal have confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has joined Olympique Marseille on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at the Ligue 1 club. The 23-year-old played all 55 games for Marseille last season as the club qualified for the Champions League, and the French club exercised the clause in the contract to make it a full-time deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Katie Boulter 'deals with everything thrown in her path' say proud family as she prepares for next match just three days after grandmother died (and Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur is 'just stoked for her')

Katie Boulter's family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player's Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before. The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was 'shaking' after the biggest triumph of her career so far yesterday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Mohamed Salah signs a new three-year deal to stay at Liverpool as Kalvin Phillips is pictured arriving in Manchester for his medical ahead of £45m switch to Premier League champions

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile deals expected to be completed imminently. Chelsea set to announce former Manchester City suit Tom Glick as new senior executive. Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick to their new-look hierarchy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City begin contract talks with Riyad Mahrez as he enters final 12 months of his contract with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling looking set to head for the exit door

Manchester City are looking to extend Riyad Mahrez’s contract after his finest season at the club to date. Sportsmail understands the Premier League champions are opening talks with the 31-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal. Mahrez finished the campaign as City’s top scorer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy