BOSTON – In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court issuing a 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe vs Wade, Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka issued a statement. “Today is an extremely dark day for America, as we face what can only be called a ‘nightmare scenario’ for women and those who can get pregnant across this nation. It is important to stress that abortion remains and will remain legal in Massachusetts. This fundamental right to health care is here to stay in the Commonwealth, and I will fight every day to strengthen and protect it,” said Sen. Spilka.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO