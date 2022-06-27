ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

4th Person Dies After Amtrak Derailment In Missouri

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDON, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

KXL

418 Oregonians In Hospital With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 53 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,900 new cases and 6 more virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is over 14 percent.
OREGON STATE
KXL

ODOT: East. Ore.

ODOT: East. Ore. – I-84 remains open in eastern Oregon. The route WAS closed Tuesday evening (June 28) for a couple hours due to a wildfire near the interstate, but it was open by 10 p.m. that evening. Some mapping navigation aps (such as Google Maps and others) may be showing the interstate as closed between Baker City and Ontario, and suggesting alternate routes. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck.com for current status of highways in Oregon, including I-84. We are trying to get these other navigation aps to correct the error, as some motorists/freight haulers are using alternate state, county and other routes to detour around the incorrectly listed I-84 closure. Most alternate routes are not suitable for freeway traffic and may actually bring travelers closer to the Willow Creek Fire activity. Some suggested detours take travelers through work zones with delays. Again, I-84 is currently open in eastern Oregon. For updates, continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here More Info UPDATE.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Washington Governor Inslee Prohibits Patrol From Aiding Abortion Investigations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a directive instructing the Washington State Patrol to not cooperate with out-of-state abortion investigations. The order, which was finalized Thursday, was first announced by Inslee at a news conference outside the Capitol last weekend, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Still Falling Short

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is falling short. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says an award winning audit back in 2018 laid out 12 recommendations to make the program better. However in the last four years, only four recommendations have been fully implemented and three...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Gas Prices Down For 2nd Straight Week, 4th Of July Car Travel To Set New Record

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices are down for the second straight week, but diesel is still at record highs. The average for gas in Oregon is $5.50, three cents cheaper than last week. Washington is at $5.49 per gallon, down four cents. The national average dropped nine cents to $4.88. Diesel is approaching $6.50 on both sides of the Columbia River.
PORTLAND, OR

