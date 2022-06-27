4th Person Dies After Amtrak Derailment In Missouri

ODOT: East. Ore. – I-84 remains open in eastern Oregon. The route WAS closed Tuesday evening (June 28) for a couple hours due to a wildfire near the interstate, but it was open by 10 p.m. that evening. Some mapping navigation aps (such as Google Maps and others) may be showing the interstate as closed between Baker City and Ontario, and suggesting alternate routes. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck.com for current status of highways in Oregon, including I-84. We are trying to get these other navigation aps to correct the error, as some motorists/freight haulers are using alternate state, county and other routes to detour around the incorrectly listed I-84 closure. Most alternate routes are not suitable for freeway traffic and may actually bring travelers closer to the Willow Creek Fire activity. Some suggested detours take travelers through work zones with delays. Again, I-84 is currently open in eastern Oregon. For updates, continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here More Info UPDATE.

