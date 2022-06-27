Weekend fires included one in the same Old Monitor Road area as earlier this month

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two Soap Lake-area firefighters suffered minor injuries when their water tender rolled Tuesday evening while they were responding to a wildfire east of town. A mobile home in Malaga was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon that displaced two adults and a toddler and Investigators say a man who was shot and killed by Wenatchee police in front of a church the morning of the Apple Blossom parade reloaded his pistol in front of officers and fired one round in their direction before he was shot.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO