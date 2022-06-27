ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Weekend fires included one in the same Old Monitor Road area as earlier this month

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters throughout North Central Washington had a busy weekend responding to a variety of fires, ranging from vehicles to homes to motorhomes, travel trailers and brush. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a brush fire off Old Monitor Road threatened a home under construction. It was the second time in the past...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News June 29th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two Soap Lake-area firefighters suffered minor injuries when their water tender rolled Tuesday evening while they were responding to a wildfire east of town. A mobile home in Malaga was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon that displaced two adults and a toddler and Investigators say a man who was shot and killed by Wenatchee police in front of a church the morning of the Apple Blossom parade reloaded his pistol in front of officers and fired one round in their direction before he was shot.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vantage Bridge fully reopened after repairs to decking

The Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 returned to full-go Wednesday afternoon after crews completed work on several areas of damaged decking in the westbound lanes. One westbound lane of the interstate had been closed 24-hours a day most of this week. The bridge has required numerous repairs in recent years...
VANTAGE, WA
kpq.com

PSA: Fireworks Ban in Place for Chelan County

The Chelan County Fire Marshal is reminding residents that personal fireworks are banned this summer. This will be in place for everyone living in or outside the cities of Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth. Dry temperatures this summer will greatly increase the risk of wildfires this year, with fire hazard levels...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Two injured in Monday night collision in north Douglas County

Two women were hospitalized after a two-car collision Monday night on Highway 174 north of Mansfield. The Washington State Patrol said just before 7 p.m. 28-year-old Keelee Boozer Wilder of Newaukum Prairie pulled her 2015 Subaru Outback off Leahy Road into the path of a 2006 Jeep Commander being driven westbound on the highway by 24-year-old Emmanuella Engle of Okanogan.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

14-year-old boy seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Grant County (Grant County, WA)

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Grant County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of S.R. 243 and Columbia Blvd at about 3:49 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The early reports showed that a car hit the boy for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured in Monday Evening Douglas County Crash

Two people are injured from a crash in northern Douglas County Monday evening. Troopers say an SUV driven by 28-year-old Keelee Wilder Boozer of Newakum Prairie pulled in front of an SUV driven by 24-year-old Emmanuella Engle of Okanogan onto SR 174 near it's intersection with SR 17. Wilder Boozer...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
The Madras Pioneer

Motorcyclist dies in collision at Highways 97 and 361

Critically injured motorcycle passenger taken to hospital by Life Flight helicopter Martin Fox, 65, of Manson, WA died Tuesday afternoon, June 28, when his Gold Wing motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Highways 97 and 361. Fox's passenger, Susan Fox, 62, also of Manson, was critically injured and taken by air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Investigators determined that Mario Villagomez, 31, of Prineville was westbound in a blue Ford Thunderbird on Highway 361. Villagomez failed to stop entering Highway 97 and collided with the Honda Gold Wing carrying Martin and Susan Fox. Martin Fox was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The incident restricted traffic on both highways for three hours. Oregon State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson county Fire & EMS, and Oregon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MANSON, WA

