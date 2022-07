As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team is striving to bounce back from its 16-17 record last season, it is trying to blend a lot of new pieces with some old ones. West Virginia features just five returnees from last year, and only one of those — point guard Kedrian Johnson (5.3 points and 1.8 assists per game) — averaged more than two points a game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO