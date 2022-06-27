ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why Troy Weaver won't have Pistons 'try to mimic Golden State'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPvkp_0gNf2SQK00

Since Klay Thompson joined Steph Curry on the Warriors in 2011-12, Golden State has produced the most championships, the most wins and the most points in the NBA. They've also sunk the second most threes.

They just won their fourth title in the last eight years buoyed by an offense that took and made the third most threes per game in the regular season and the second most in the playoffs.

Naturally, other teams might try to follow the same path. Not Troy Weaver and the Pistons.

Asked about the Warriors' formula for success and whether the Pistons are equipped to thrive in a league that places so much value in the three, Weaver told 97.1 The Ticket last week, "Golden State’s an anomaly."

"We can’t put Golden State in the chase with everybody else," he said. "They drafted two of the best shooters to ever play the game, so the way they built their team is totally different than anybody else can. I think if you try to mimic Golden State you’re in trouble, because those guys are the elite of the elite.

"But three-point shooting is a big part of the game. You have to have it. We’re in the process of making sure we improve in that area. It’s a huge part of the way the game is played now, so we'll continue to make those adjustments."

To that end, the Pistons' GM said adding more three-point shooters "will be at the top of our list" of priorities in free agency. Detroit ranked in the middle of the pack last season in three-point attempts but second to last in three-point percentage.

Weaver also said the Pistons' top two draft picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, should help the club create better three-point looks. That's half the battle.

"I think both picks do help our shooting in a different way," he said. "The speed that Ivey can bring to the floor will give us more easy opportunities from the three-point line and then the pressure that Jaren can put on the rim. You want to create easy shots, open three-point shooting. Definitely want to continue to add shooting to the group, but there’s different ways to get those percentages up."

And Weaver and the Pistons will do it their way, not the way of the Warriors.

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics

Draymond Green has no problem about the Memphis Grizzlies talking trash. In fact, he loves it. However, the Golden State Warriors star warns Ja Morant and co. that they are due for a “reality check” in 2022-23. Green said that the Grizzlies were being “oblivious” to the situation, which was why they were able to […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement

The Golden State Warriors’ first priority this summer is retaining incumbent free agents. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all hit the open market when free agency opens on Thursday afternoon, their reputations burnished by playing key roles during the Warriors’ dominant playoff run to a fourth title in eight seasons. Another […] The post Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Been Discussing Notable Trade

The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs hit with more clear evidence Jalen Brunson is leaving for Knicks

If the latest rumors are to be believed, it looks like the New York Knicks have surpassed the Dallas Mavericks in the chase to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency. After their playoffs exit, the Mavs expressed confidence they can re-sign Brunson to a new deal as the guard becomes an unrestricted free agent. Dallas has also made it known that bringing back the guard is their no. 1 priority in the offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Notable Trade Offer

Hindsight is 20/20 and it may be over a year before we can fully evaluate this current NBA offseason. But the Boston Celtics may come to regret turning down a notable trade offer that was made to them recently. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics turned down a...
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kevin Durant After KD Attacked Shaq On Twitter: "I Know I'm Hilarious. And I'm Not A Billionaire, I'm Actually Broke, But Will Always Speak Facts."

The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
NBA
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy