Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police say bomb threat at FSCJ South Campus was false report, nothing found

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said nothing was found after it investigated a reported bomb threat at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus off Beach Boulevard.

FSCJ said JSO gave the “all clear” to resume activities; earlier Monday afternoon, all classes and events at South Campus were canceled for the rest of Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., FSCJ said students and faculty still on campus should evacuate immediately.

JSO said while the threat does not appear to be legitimate, it will still investigate, as it is illegal to make bomb threats.

FSCJ said classes and activities at its South Campus will resume as regularly scheduled on Tuesday.

