Cubs' Willson Contreras continues to lead National League catchers in All-Star voting

(670 The Score) The Cubs’ Willson Contreras continues to hold a large lead among National League catchers in All-Star voting, putting him in line to start the game.

Contreras has more than 1.37 million votes, MLB announced Monday while releasing the latest voting returns. Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud is second with just shy of 881,000 votes.

The first phase of All-Star voting ends Thursday. The top vote-getter in the National League and American League will each earn a spot in the All-Star Game starting lineup. Beyond them, the top two vote-getters at each position (six players for the three outfield spots) advance to the final round of voting to square off to see who earns the starting spot.

Contreras, 30, is hitting .268 with 12 homers, 31 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 64 games.

The All-Star Game will take place July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

