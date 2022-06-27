ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

By Makenzie Koch, Malik Jackson, Russell Colburn, Heidi Schmidt, Dave D&#039;Marko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkYgZ_0gNf1mAB00

MENDON, Mo. — Three people have died and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The derailment happened about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, or about two hours by car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

JUNE 28 UPDATE: 4 dead, 150 injured in Amtrak derailment in Missouri

Amtrak train crash victims

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in the crash; two were on the train and another was on the dump truck.

‘We were standing on the windows’: Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing

The Chariton County ambulance service confirmed to FOX4 that at least 50 were injured. MSHP could not confirm the number of people injured.

Amtrak said there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time. All passengers have been transported from the scene, according to the highway patrol.

A spokesperson from MU Health Care confirmed nine patients were taken by ambulance and helicopter to their hospital. The hospital could not comment on the status of their injuries. FOX4 is working to determine the status of other injured travelers.

The Easton, Kansas, School District said six students and two chaperones were on their way to Chicago to represent Pleasant Ridge High School in Leavenworth County at the Future Business Leaders of America National Convention. The school district said all involved are OK and have been reunited with their families.

Passengers also included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment.

Family members who are looking for updates about loved ones traveling on the train can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

Train crash photos, videos

Pictures and video of the scene show passengers sitting on the side of multiple overturned train cars.

A video from Rob Nightingale via Storyful, seen at the top of this story, shows the chaos after the train derailed.

FOX4 video and photos show dozens of emergency crews responding to the area.

The train left Kansas City in route to Chicago on Monday afternoon. In full, the Southwest Chief route runs from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Video from Dax McDonald via Storyful, seen below, shows passengers standing in a train car after the derailment. Photos from McDonald show passengers standing outside the derailed train.

Passenger Diane Couture said she was in the dining car when she heard a loud noise.

“We thought the car was just going to wobble a bit and then keep going — but then it stopped and turned on its side,” Couture told FOX4 Monday night.

“The people on our left-hand side flew across and hit us, and then we were standing on the windows on the right-hand side of the car.”

Emergency responders also called for a mass casualty trailer and all local emergency services from surrounding areas to report to the crash scene, according to dispatch audio shared on Broadcastify .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU4ZU_0gNf1mAB00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM0hb_0gNf1mAB00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg31_0gNf1mAB00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)

The highway patrol said this is an uncontrolled railroad crossing on a gravel road, meaning there are no arms or lights.

Missouri farmer worried for years about steep crossing at site of Amtrak train derailment

Government response

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, the highway patrol said. The investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MCya_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xexU_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmRos_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btzuv_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOMCS_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQS2R_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUDp_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAVFs_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg91W_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNk0c_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RU5Tt_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmH4u_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGmhN_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbwkz_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9MF8_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iQCS_0gNf1mAB00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)

Amtrak issued a statement Monday night:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that three people, two passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident. There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation. We are grateful for the support from the local authorities who provided assistance and resources for our customers and employees. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has activated, and we will fully support the NTSB with its investigation. Additional details will be provided as available.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he make an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation, I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities, but again it’s way early on,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

How often do trains derail? More than you think

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a statement Monday evening:

“Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend. I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities. FRA staff are en route to support the investigation in MO.”

Three people were also killed Sunday in California after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the rail tracks.

This is a developing story; check back with FOX4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
WSPA 7News

Many earthquakes reported in South Carolina today

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more earthquakes were reported Friday morning in Elgin. The U.S. Geological Survey said the first earthquake happened around 5:47 a.m. with a 1.5 magnitude and the second happened around 8:46 a.m. with a 2.2 magnitude. The two earthquakes follow four earthquakes that occurred Thursday. We previously reported that two earthquakes […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WSPA 7News

EXPLAINER: Abortion landscape under ‘heartbeat’ laws

Laws banning most abortions at the point of the "first detectable heartbeat" are beginning to take effect in South Carolina and other states across the country, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure in 1973.
OHIO STATE
WSPA 7News

SCDOT making room for extra holiday travelers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re gearing up to hit the road for July 4th weekend SCDOT said they’re implementing a road closure policy to make your road trip easier. Despite gas prices, AAA said they’re expecting way more people to drive to their July 4th destination. “Buckle up for this Independence Day holiday. We’re going […]
TRAFFIC
WSPA 7News

SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for holiday weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the law enforcement division will offer boat inspections at public landings to prepare for Independence Day weekend. The SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection to verify boaters have the required safety equipment and boat & motor registration for their […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Train Derails#Traffic Accident#The Chariton County#Mu Health Care
WSPA 7News

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again. This time prosecutors said his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Prosecutors said Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
WSPA 7News

Abortion rights advocates rally in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Abortion rights advocates rallied in downtown Spartanburg Tuesday night. More than 50 advocates rallied at Morgan Square around 5 p.m. The rally was organized by a college student in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday. A federal court also released the hold on […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy