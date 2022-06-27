ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio’s second monkeypox case identified in Columbus

By David Rees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health is investigating a case of monkeypox, an infected 48-year-old male who resides in CPH’s jurisdiction.

This case is the second in Ohio, after top health officials identified the first case earlier this month . The resident is isolating and the risk to the general public is low.

While uncommon, monkeypox is circulating in the U.S. Monkeypox is caused by a virus that spreads through close, intimate contact or during sex, CPH said. It also can spread through contact with sheets, towels and other objects and through kissing.

Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms with a fever followed by a rash or sores. If you think you have monkeypox or have been exposed to someone who does, contact a healthcare provider or public health immediately.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

View more information on monkeypox from the CDC here .

