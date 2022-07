Editor’s Note: The Indian Valley Fire Department survived the Dixie Fire, but now its existence is threatened by insurance companies. This all-volunteer department is looking at a 1,000 percent increase in its total outlay for premiums, surpassing its annual budget. Fire Chief Bob Orange —who is a retired state game warden, a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office, a former hot shot with the Forest Service, and now the volunteer fire chief — made an impassioned plea to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors for direction June 28. Following is the text of Chief Orange’s remarks:

