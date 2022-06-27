ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

At Least Three Dead in Amtrak Train Derailment; Passenger Describes Moment of Crash

The Weather Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri. The train hit a dump truck. At least three people died and several were injured. At least three people are dead after an Amtrak train collided with a truck on the tracks and derailed Monday afternoon in northern Missouri. A passenger on...

weather.com

Comments / 1

Amtrak derailment – live: At least three dead and 50 hurt after train derails in Missouri with 275 on board

Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 275 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 12:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak. “There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement. It said that the company is “deeply saddened” to learn about the deaths of three people, two passengers and the truck driver.The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.
KANSAS CITY, MO
