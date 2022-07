Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 1, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Ohio State Highway Patrol steps up enforcement: The Ohio State Highway Patrol will crack down on impaired driving this fourth of July weekend. Starting Friday troopers will keep a high presence on highways. The enforcement is part of the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. Troopers are asking drivers to be careful and follow all traffic laws. And the agency encourages you to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

