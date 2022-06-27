ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

By Russell Colburn, Heidi Schmidt, Dave D&#039;Marko, Makenzie Koch, Malik Jackson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gF1Wi_0gNez86a00

MENDON, Mo. — Three people have died and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The derailment happened about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, or about two hours by car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

Amtrak train crash victims

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in the crash; two were on the train and another was on the dump truck.

‘We were standing on the windows’: Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing

The Chariton County ambulance service confirmed to FOX4 that at least 50 were injured. MSHP could not confirm the number of people injured.

Amtrak said there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time. All passengers have been transported from the scene, according to the highway patrol.

A spokesperson from MU Health Care confirmed nine patients were taken by ambulance and helicopter to their hospital. The hospital could not comment on the status of their injuries. FOX4 is working to determine the status of other injured travelers.

The Easton, Kansas School District said six students and two chaperones were on their way to Chicago to represent Pleasant Ridge High School in Leavenworth County at the Future Business Leaders of America National Convention. The school district said all involved are OK and have been reunited with their families.

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment.

Family members who are looking for updates about loved ones traveling on the train can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

Train crash photos, videos

Pictures and video of the scene show passengers sitting on the side of multiple overturned train cars.

A video from Rob Nightingale via Storyful, seen at the top of this story, shows the chaos after the train derailed.

FOX4 video and photos show dozens of emergency crews responding to the area.

The train left Kansas City in route to Chicago on Monday afternoon. In full, the Southwest Chief route runs from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Video from Dax McDonald via Storyful, seen below, shows passengers standing in a train car after the derailment. Photos from McDonald show passengers standing outside the derailed train.

Passenger Diane Couture said she was in the dining car when she heard a loud noise.

“We thought the car was just going to wobble a bit and then keep going — but then it stopped and turned on its side,” Couture told FOX4 Monday night.

“The people on our left-hand side flew across and hit us, and then we were standing on the windows on the right-hand side of the car.”

Emergency responders also called for a mass casualty trailer and all local emergency services from surrounding areas to report to the crash scene, according to dispatch audio shared on Broadcastify .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU4ZU_0gNez86a00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM0hb_0gNez86a00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg31_0gNez86a00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)

The highway patrol said this is an uncontrolled railroad crossing on a gravel road, meaning there are no arms or lights.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, MSHP said. The investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MCya_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xexU_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmRos_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btzuv_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOMCS_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQS2R_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUDp_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAVFs_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg91W_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNk0c_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RU5Tt_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmH4u_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGmhN_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbwkz_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9MF8_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iQCS_0gNez86a00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he make an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation, I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities, but again it’s way early on,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a statement Monday evening:

“Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend. I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities. FRA staff are en route to support the investigation in MO.”

Three people were also killed Sunday in California after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the rail tracks.

This is a developing story; check back with FOX4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WDTN

COVID concerns ahead of July 4 weekend

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, four counties in the Miami Valley are above low community levels, Darke, Preble, Montgomery and Greene. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says they've seen an uptick in cases since school let out.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Shooting#Derailment#Traffic Accident#The Chariton County#Mu Health Care#Kansas School District
WDTN

Prices to raise for Air Force Marathon registration

Acting Director of the Air Force Marathon, Rachael Ferguson said, "We're really excited to be back in person this year after 2 years of the pandemic. Just having our runners back live is super exciting for us. We're really gearing up for a great day so we're hoping you register and come out."
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDTN

Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The two cousins returned to the tiny, hardscrabble hamlet they grew up in in southern Mexico about two weeks ago to say goodbye in what has become a rite of passage for generations of migrants from their remote, impoverished mountainous region in Oaxaca state. After the farewells in the community of […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 rollercoaster sees more up-and-down shifts in cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,225 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state. Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate briefly showed signs of stagnating, as the state reported 10 fewer new cases last week: 16,159 compared to the prior week's 16,169. The jump back up into the 17,000 range carries the latest in four weeks where Ohio has had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,460 new coronavirus cases per day.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

What is a Blue Alert?

Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDTN

RTA: Centerville Bus design to debut at Americana Festival

This is the most recent bus to be designed as part of the RTA's 'Proudly Serving Project', a project that showcases points of interest in various cities where its buses travel. The Centerville bus will join the six buses already designed for Kettering, Trotwood, Montgomery County, Dayton, West Carrollton and Clayton. According to a release by the RTA, the agency plans to design 22 buses total highlighting the different communities served by RTA’s traditional big bus service.
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy