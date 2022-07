NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Marysol Castro, an attorney with El Paso's Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, about the Remain in Mexico decision. Now that the Biden administration can put an end to the Remain in Mexico policy, we wanted to find out what this will mean for the immigrants that the policy targeted. So we reached out to Marysol Castro, managing attorney at Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso, Texas. She represents immigrants who were affected by the Remain in Mexico policy. And I asked her to put into context how important today's decision is for the clients she serves. And just as a warning, she does describe violent acts, including sexual violence.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO