ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfXnI_0gNeyxdF00

2022 BET Awards went down last night and Taraji P. Henson hosted culture’s biggest night. Kanye West presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to his favorite artist Diddy. The Bad Boys Records mogul had a tribute performance by some of our favorites and his boo Yung Miami supported him the whole way. Some of the other performers were Latto and Mariah Carey, and Brandy joined Jack Harlow on stage.

Da Brat breaks down all the most missed moments from last night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Da Brat
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kanye
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Taraji P Henson
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Hot Spot
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Martin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" Film

The Martin reunion brought back fond memories of the 1990s hit comedy sitcom that has gone down in television history. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne were the core of the star-studded cast that brought laughs for years, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

City Girls Clap Back At Critics Calling Yung Miami a ‘Clown’ for Holding Sign For Diddy During BET Awards

The City Girls held each other down while responding to critics who called out Yung Miami for holding up a “Go Papi” sign during Diddy’s performance at the BET Awards. Diddy received one of the night’s highest honors when he took to the stage on Sunday to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bad Boy CEO used the moment to honor his late ex Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47, People reports.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ray J Caught Doing This on BET Awards 2022, Drew Some Flak

Ray J has his life's priorities in order! Recently, the American singer was photographed eating a tub of noodles at the BET Awards. Taraji P. Henson served as emcee for the star-studded award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening but the singer was too hungry to keep his noodles out of sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Tom Arnold claims Wendy Williams axed his talk show with NeNe Leakes over purse comment

They almost had it in the bag. Tom Arnold claims he and NeNe Leakes were set to co-host their own daytime talk show by the same people who produced “The Wendy Williams Show” – until a purse feud between the reality star and the media personality derailed the gig. The former “Roseanne” star, 63, tells Page Six he “connected” with Williams’ producers after a few appearances on her titular program and was presented with the concept. “The reason they approached me is because they’d seen me go on ‘Wendy,’ and I had a great time,” he tells us. “The goal was to have...
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Billy Porter’s “Ball” Moment is 100% Pure Love

In a special performance during Pride Month, Billy Porter was joined by a group of amazing dancers in a tribute to Ball culture. The Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony winner was joined by dancers: Dashaun Wesley, Shannon Balenciaga, Dominique Jackson, Shaun Ross, and Kevin Prodigy in a performance reminiscent of the Emmy-winning hit television show, Pose which ended in 2021 after three critically-acclaimed seasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

880
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy