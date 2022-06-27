Google maps or AAA? Modern wayfaring versus the old-school paper maps and trip-tics

As a preteen and teen in the 1950s and 60s, I remember many short and longer vacation trips with my Ohio parents. My dad, a former World War II Army lieutenant, fancied a combination of maps and “I wonder where this road will take us, boys?” while mom was both a long-term planner and fancier of back roads.

Off we would go on some back country road, and after becoming lost, dad would unfold his maps to discover how to get to our ultimate destination. For more elaborate road-trips, or to new destinations, mom would pay a visit to the AAA offices, gathering the latest maps and AAA would prepare a trip-tic, resulting in a day by day mini map of where the travel agency suggested we should focus our energies.

What a difference 50 years has made. Modern cars come equipped with useful GPS systems, helpful in getting you to your specific destination. Smartphones, iPads and other tablets offer a wealth of travel apps and helpful tools. My spouse and I have been pretty serious travelers for 50 years, but consider ourselves only mid-range tech-savvy travels.

Here’s a rundown of what we have found that works for numerous US, Canadian and more distant travels.

Also having served in the Army as a platoon leader, I’m pretty adept with maps. So both our vehicles already have a ready supply of Western states maps, and a Rand-McNally travel atlas (my State Farm agent provides a new copy, if I ask). I like to be able to pull the atlas out and see multi-states, for a regional perspective on nearby attractions on our travel path.

I’ll still use my dad’s “boys, let’s see where this road takes us” mentality, often discovering hidden travel gems off the normal route (we tend to avoid interstate highways — if we have the time — finding more interesting towns and destinations on U.S. highways and secondary roads).

Here are our favorite technical tools for trips to both old and new destinations. We will still visit the local AAA offices for updated maps, particularly regional maps showing multiple states on one map. We will occasionally use AAA’s help in planning our trip (Note: The north Stockton AAA office is closing, so your options are a visit to Manteca, Lodi or the AAA website). If relying upon WiFi, don’t discount the fact that at some of your destinations, particularly in remote parts of a state such as the eastern Sierra, you may be out of cellphone range – so print, in advance, any specific maps or directions you've found online.

When traveling in our Ford Escape, we rely on the car’s GPS system, quite intuitive; connected to the cloud, it will offer tips to avoid traffic jams on the route. It’s pretty easy to put in route-specific destinations by name or address, building a multi-stop route into the car’s system. From our campground or motel room, we use the wayfinding options in the mapping systems available our iPhones or iPads, Google maps being the most helpful.

When we’re heading to a new destination, such as Alberta, Canada, and Banff National Park, we’ll do a website search on our iPhone or iPad for “top attractions in Banff,” visit the VisitBanff website, and search the local newspaper’s website online before arriving. With gasoline in the $5 to $7 range, use the Gas Buddy app to find the current, cheapest gas prices for a given destination. Find the best motels or top restaurants with apps like TripAdvisor or Yelp, reflecting customer reviews. If you frequently visit national parks and national monuments, the NPS app is helpful and leads you to all sorts of interesting current tips and park options.

Generally, if we’re traveling and seeking a motel, we wait until late afternoon to book a room, using apps like Kayak or Priceline, netting motel rooms at up to a 50% discount.

Conversely, for campgrounds at the most popular destinations you’re wise to book months, up to six months, in advance through recreation.gov (federal campgrounds) or reserveamerica.com (state and county campgrounds). Or, arrive early morning to midday at campgrounds, seeking campsites that are first-come, first-served. If you’re 62 or older, don’t miss the online purchase of the America the Beautiful senior pass, just $80, good for life, saving you 50% on national park, Forest Service and federal campgrounds and getting you into all those parks/monuments free!

Several other apps come highly recommended by travelers: Roadtrippers is one of the best, allowing collaboration with friends and highlights places to stop along your route, like wayside attractions, hotels, parks and more. Google Maps, already noted, allows one to plot your route and find nearby restaurants, stores, motels and hotels along the path. Waze offers real-time updates on traffic snarls, construction zones and the like.

Hence, do your pre-planning for your next trip, blend a combination of both old-school mapping and newer, high-tech trip options. And, don’t overlook the “let’s see where this road will take us” option — part of the fun of road-tripping!

Reach Tim at tviall@msn.com ; enjoy your summer-time travels!

This article originally appeared on The Record: Google maps or AAA? Modern wayfaring versus the old-school paper maps and trip-tics