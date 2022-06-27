ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray among NFL players showing support for Roe v. Wade

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuqhA_0gNeyLWz00

Last week’s Supreme Court decision to reverse the precedent of Roe v. Wade had an enormous impact on the country, which also extended into the world of sports.

Since the decision came out on Friday, which essentially banned a woman’s right to choose if she wants an abortion and leaving it up to the states to decide, many athletes and leagues, particularly the NBA and WNBA, issued statements speaking out on the decision while female athletes, led by Megan Rapinoe spoke out.

The NFL has r emained largely silent, but its players have been vocal in their support for women’s rights — with some notable names such as Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and more voicing their support.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the final decision on Deshaun Watson. Many expect Watson to receive a one-year suspension at the bare minimum. Although Browns fans may be panicking as they await a verdict on Cleveland’s new QB, running back Kareem Hunt is maintaining a calm and collected mindset. The running back shared his […] The post Browns’ Kareem Hunt drops truth bomb on potential Deshaun Watson suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Supreme Court
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara Suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo

In this edition of NFL rumors, we look at the possible suspension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s trade market. Welcome to the midweek edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The month of June is nearly complete which means NFL training camps begin in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson clowns Darren Waller for sleeping on Mark Andrews

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was asked to rank the top-five tight ends in the NFL during an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast. Waller’s number-one tight end was, unsurprisingly, himself. However, there was a surprise further down the list, especially to Baltimore Ravens fans. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was listed much lower than Baltimore fans would like to see.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Chiefs Running Back

On June 29, 1983, former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney passed away. His final act was of him trying to save three boys from drowning in a pond. One of the boys managed to get out of the pond safely. Unfortunately, the other two boys drowned with Delaney. Mike Florio...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy