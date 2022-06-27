Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray among NFL players showing support for Roe v. Wade

Last week’s Supreme Court decision to reverse the precedent of Roe v. Wade had an enormous impact on the country, which also extended into the world of sports.

Since the decision came out on Friday, which essentially banned a woman’s right to choose if she wants an abortion and leaving it up to the states to decide, many athletes and leagues, particularly the NBA and WNBA, issued statements speaking out on the decision while female athletes, led by Megan Rapinoe spoke out.

The NFL has r emained largely silent, but its players have been vocal in their support for women’s rights — with some notable names such as Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and more voicing their support.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram