Apple Valley, CA

Huell Howser's cameraman Luis Fuente to speak in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Emmy Award winning cameraman Luis Fuerte, the colleague of the late TV host Huell Howser, will speak during a presentation at the Community Church at Jess Ranch in Apple Valley.

Hosted by the High Desert Branch of the California Writers Club, the meeting begins at 10 a.m. on July 9, and is free and open to the public, according to organizers.

Fuerte penned the book “Luis, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”

Upon discovering something unusual or fascinating, Howser would often utter the phrase to Fuerte, usually in a Southern drawl, “Louie, take a look at this!”

Many have described Howser as the exuberant, charismatic and hugely popular host of the TV show California’s Gold and other public TV shows.

“It was just the two of us in the car – us and the equipment, that is,” said Fuerte, during a 2019 visit to Apple Valley. “Huell and I were complete opposites. He loved being in front of the camera and I wanted no part of that. I was fine to be the man behind the camera for good.”

Three years after the 67-year-old Howser died, Fuerte took to the keyboard to share stories of their adventures exploring California, producing mini-TV documentaries and showcasing Howser’s infectious love for the Golden State.

Fuerte and Howser’s 12-year working relationship began in 1989 when the utility cameraman was in the commissary at KCET.

“I heard this loud southern twang coming from a very tall man across the room. I knew instantly it was Huell Howser,” Fuerte said. “I went over and introduced myself and joked that maybe we’d work together sometime.”

Two weeks later, the TV station told Fuerte that he would be shooting a video log with Howser.

Howser and Fuerte began their quest to uncover everything that makes California special such as In-N-Out Burger, The California Aqueduct, Sunset Boulevard and Porto’s Bakery.

Howser and Fuerte also shot episodes in Barstow, Newberry Springs and Big Bear.

“Huell Howser was an icon in California, and always will be,” Fuerte said. “There won’t be another Huell Howser, that’s for sure.”

After his parents emigrated from Mexico, Fuerte was born in the San Bernardino area. He graduated in 1960 from Colton High School and enlisted in the Navy, where he was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Fuerte attended Valley College and studied telecommunications engineering. He has worked in all aspects of TV and worked as a cameraman for 40 years.

He is the winner of five Emmys, received an International Monitor Award, and the Golden Mic for editing.

He has also received awards from the State of California and the County of San Bernardino for speaking and helping young people.

He has achieved awards from the Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles. He was also honored as Latino of the Year in 2008, inducted into two Halls of Fame, and received the “Salt of the Earth” award in 2001.

The Community Church at Jess Ranch is located at 11537 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley. For more information, visit hdcwc.com or call 760-221-6367.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 11

Becka
3d ago

Awesome .. you have all the story's behind the camera for years now in front of the cameras ... great story teller ! Preserving a piece of " California's Gold " 💞✌️💯

Reply
8
SuperM
3d ago

Love those shows! I remember Huel as MC at SCQAMD when he scolded a board member for rudely getting up to leave while a public speaker was talking

Reply
2
 

