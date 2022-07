Article Submitted- Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson was crowned Miss Tennessee 2022 Saturday night at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis. Dickson, who works as a financial advisor, is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Union University. Dickson said she was excited to be able to reach more people with her social impact initiative, “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity.” “I’m very excited for the opportunity that Miss Tennessee allows me to have on a grander scale to serve all of Tennessee.”

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO