Austin, TX

Austin ISD hosts job fair for different departments

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting a job fair for different departments on Thursday. AISD...

List of where to see Fourth of July fireworks around the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - With dry, hot conditions continuing in the Central Texas area, attending fireworks shows rather than setting off your own fireworks may be the safest way to spend the Fourth of July holiday. If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, Travis County officials are urging...
San Marcos ISD responds to Abbott's new school safety standards

In response to the school shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School on May 24, officials throughout San Marcos and Hays County have been collaborating to improve safety in local schools. On June 14, State Representative Erin Zwiener led a town hall meeting alongside a panel of San Marcos Police...
Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area. In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.
Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering how he got to North Austin. Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.
Austin Chronicle looking for nominations for best Austin restaurants

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Chronicle is looking for the best restaurants in Austin and needs your help. An extension of the Chronicle's Best of Austin brand, the Best of Austin: Restaurants replaces the First Place Awards. Best of Austin: Restaurants will celebrate the city's best restaurants and favorite dishes...
Indoor masking recommended for Independence Day celebrations

AUSTIN, Texas - With so many gathering and traveling to celebrate Independence Day, local public health officials are suggesting Texans consider masking indoors or celebrating outdoors this weekend. Texans are also being encouraged to stay home if they're experiencing symptoms, even if it’s just a scratchy throat or you think...
Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, captured in Costa Rica

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin, Texas woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11 has been captured. The U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, arrested Kaitlin Marie Armstrong on June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Georgetown approves agreement with C2 Acquisitions to host two-day music festival in San Gabriel Park

Georgetown residents can expect the city's first music festival to be hosted at San Gabriel Park in April 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown City Council during its June 28 meeting approved a one-year agreement between C2 Acquisitions and the city as its first steps toward hosting a two-day music festival.
This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
Off-duty South Texas officer hit, killed by vehicle in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An off-duty officer from South Texas has died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin on Wednesday, June 29. Around 2:12 a.m., Austin Police Department responded to a 911 call referencing a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in the 11700 block of N Mopac Expressway SVRD NB near The Domain.
Hays CISD approves design for new elementary school to help overcrowding at Negley Elementary School

Construction on the Negley Relief School is slated to begin in February 2023 with an expected opening date in fall 2024. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee Architects) The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the designs by Huckabee Architects for the district’s 16th elementary school as part of the 2022 bond at a meeting June 27. Of the $115 million bond, $48.3 million will go toward construction the elementary school, coined the “Negley Relief School,” as Negley Elementary School has the highest enrollment numbers of all elementary schools in the district.
