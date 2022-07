San Francisco-based Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened in Peoria, Arizona, at 7635 West Bell Road at the Arrowhead shopping center. "Phoenix! You make me feel like a global sandwich superstar when you hang with me at First Fridays," Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, said in a company press release. "You make it easy for me to give you more Ike's. We've been sharing love and sandwiches for eight years and it just keeps getting better with you. I have two fantastic new sandwiches with an amazing BBQ sauce that I created just for Peoria."

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO