MIAMI - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of a listeria outbreak. They said that most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC said one person had died and 22 required hospitalization. The person who died was from Illinois and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said. Here's a look at listeriosis, a serious infection generally caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Typically, Listeriosis affects older adults, pregnant...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO