The FoodieLand Night Market featuring over 160 vendors is coming to the San Mateo County Event Center this weekend, July 1-3. The outdoor event, inspired by the Night Markets of Asia, will offer up a variety of foods, games and entertainment for the whole family. Event hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to enter must be purchased online here. It costs $7 to enter on each day, although there is an early bird special of $5 for those entering between 3-5 p.m. Friday.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO