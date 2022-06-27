ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Fire Chief issues Junction City fireworks regulations

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fireworks that are legal to be sold within the City of Junction City may be discharged on private property from June 27th ( Monday...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

KDOT announces road improvements

Starting July 5th, road construction will occur on K244 from Milford Lake Road east to the K244/K57 junction near US77 in Geary County. Approximate total length of the project is four miles. Traffic will be controlled using a pilot car and flagger with the potential for up to a 15-minute...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Public Works will help with stage construction

Junction City Public Works will assist with stage construction for the Freedom Fest JC concerts. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director said, "Street crews and utility crews will come out and they will assist putting up the stage. We'll get that all squared up and make sure barricades are set in place and make sure everything is in good running condition there. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fourth of July celebrations begin in Geary County

Freedom Fest JC kicked off Thursday night with a "soft opening" as the WEEE Entertainment carnival began in downtown Junction City. Concerts begin Friday night and more vendors are due to arrive in Heritage Park. A lot of kids were there to enjoy the rides including the "Freak Out." There...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
KVOE

West 15th waterline repaired; work expected on Graphic Arts break Wednesday

Emporia Public Works is done with initial repairs on one of two waterlines that failed Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent several hours repairing a 16-inch line that failed on 15th just west of Chestnut, sending water rushing eastward on 15th and south on Chestnut to at least C of E Drive near planned waterline construction at 12th.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week. Former Wamego Police Chief Michael baker told 13 NEWS Wednesday that he has an appeal meeting scheduled Friday. Baker was relieved of his position last week after being placed on...
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
BERRYTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

Council Grove man arrested for explosives after drugs allegedly found

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars for criminal use of explosives after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 142 along U.S. Highway 77.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Former Emporia Police officer Hill now with Highway Patrol, assigned to Lyon County

Former Emporia Police officer Justin Hill is officially with a different law enforcement agency. Hill recently completed training with the Kansas Highway Patrol’s 63rd class. The Wichita native has been assigned to Lyon County. Hill served 14 years with Emporia Police before starting the 10-week training process with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVOE

Reading man killed in wreck outside Neosho Rapids

A Reading man was killed in a wreck near Neosho Rapids on Thursday evening. Lyon County Deputy Collin Brozek says deputies, Emporia-Lyon County EMS and Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire all responded to a reported injury crash in the 2000 block of Road 170, about three miles north of Neosho Rapids, around 7 pm. Douglas Cunningham, age 42, was driving a car eastbound when he left the road for unknown reasons. Cunningham’s car hit a concrete culvert before stopping.
NEOSHO RAPIDS, KS
JC Post

Founders of Sundown Salute will be honored during the parade

John Summers, Ed Berney and the late Bill Deppish are credited with being founders of Sundown Salute. This week, Michelle Stimatze, who chairs the planning committee said Summers will be in attendance for the celebration. He, along with other members of his family and the Bill Deppish family, will be recognized as grand marshals for the Sundown Salute parade that is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday in Junction City. "We decided to put them as grand marshals because without them starting this we may not have ever had this event.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Freedom Fest JC brings in activities and vendors

Freedom Fest JC opens with the WEEE Entertainment Carnival Thursday night and continues through Monday in downtown Junction City. Co-Chair Nate Butler said activities will range from axe throwing to Circus Man and Hog Diggity Dogs. There will be nine food and drink vendors. Barbecue, slushies, lemonade made on site and a variety of food offerings will be available.
KSNT News

Thieves try to steal $50,000 worth of copper from train

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An alert resident in Topeka led police to two men stealing copper from several Union Pacific rail cars. The Topeka Police Department said a resident reported that they witnessed suspicious activity around 4 p.m. on June 28, near the 3700 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road. Police responding to the area […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Woman dies after semi overturns in ditch on rural Kan. road

CLOUD COUNTY—A woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Thursday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volvo semi pulling a grain trailer and driven by Vickie L. Fenner, 66, Conway, Arkansas, was eastbound on Kansas 28 four miles west of Jamestown negotiating a 90 degree southbound curve.
JC Post

More tree limbs are being knocked down this year

There has been a great deal of tree debris this year, including downed limbs due to storms. Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent, is not surprised. "The storms as I expected and predicted would happen this year are knocking more limbs than normal out." Otte stated that goes back to the major wind storm that occurred in December "that was not immediately apparent."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy