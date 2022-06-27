ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sierra Pacific Industries closing California forests to public due to wildfire danger, drought

By Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48b5OT_0gNevuWL00

ANDERSON — Swaths of private California forestlands will be closed to the public starting this week due to extreme drought and risk of wildfires, the owner announced just weeks after Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes became its first director of wildfire and fuels management.

Sierra Pacific Industries said the closure will take effect July 1 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The huge lumber manufacturer owns more than 2.3 million acres of forests in California, Oregon and Washington, and is the largest private landowner in the country.

Earlier this month, Shasta County CEO Pontes announced he was joining Sierra Pacific Industries after resigning in May.

Read more: Matt Pontes, Shasta County executive officer, to join timber giant Sierra Pacific Industries

“I am extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team, family culture and crew at SPI,” Pontes said in a statement. “This new role aligns with my passion in wildfire, forestry and natural resources."

Sierra Pacific normally allows the public access to its lands for recreational purposes in areas that are not actively being logged.

Wildfire measures: Conservancy board approves $4.3 million on projects to reduce North state wildfire threat

Dig deeper: Redding's sale of city land near Win-River expansion site violated the law, judge rules

“Despite some of the late spring rains, California is experiencing the driest conditions it has had in 1200 years ,” spokesperson Andrea Howell said.

Sierra Pacific said it will regularly evaluate the situation but anticipates the closure will remain in effect until fall.

Celebrate safely: Here’s where to watch Fourth of July fireworks, parades and events in the North State

The company closed its California forestlands last year from late June until early October.

To learn more about the company’s recreation access policies, visit spi-ind.com . For inquiries associated with the closure, contact the SPI California Public Recreation Hotline at 530-378-8274.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Sierra Pacific Industries closing California forests to public due to wildfire danger, drought

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Across regions, politics, Oregonians share concerns that the future will include more wildfires

Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Washington State
Shasta County, CA
Industry
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Government
State
Oregon State
Shasta County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Pacific Industries#Wildfire#Natural Resources
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Firefighters return to Oregon for upcoming wildfire season

Forestry officials say they’re bringing back firefighters from other parts of the country this week to prepare for Oregon’s wildfire season. The Oregon Department of Forestry’s move comes after fire season was declared in the state’s central and southern counties, and a weekend heat wave created dry conditions.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KGW

Oregon COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations outpace June forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
OREGON STATE
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
624
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy