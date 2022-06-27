ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC doctor explains what’s causing Justin Bieber’s condition

By Maggie Newland, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXZzp_0gNevlp200

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Pop star Justin Bieber’s announcement that he’s postponing his tour after half of his face became paralyzed has people wondering about the condition behind it.

The condition is called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it’s just one of many causes of facial paralysis.

The multi-Grammy winner said in a video he posted on Instagram that he has the condition, which causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

Bieber’s post came after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

Dr. Matthew Miller, director of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Facial Nerve Center, treats people with facial paralysis caused by the condition.

“The easiest way to think about Ramsay Hunt syndrome is shingles of the facial nerve,” Miller explained.

So, it’s caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

“Once you beat that chickenpox infection, that virus always lives within you,” Miller said.

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

The virus can reactivate at times of stress, leading to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“The most obvious symptom of it is partial or complete facial paralysis on one side of your face,” said Miller, adding that other symptoms can include a blistering rash near the ear, intense ear pain, hearing loss, and dizziness.

Not everyone has all of the symptoms. Ramsay Hunt is just one of many conditions that can cause facial paralysis.

“I think we have 30 different causes of facial paralysis we are treating at the UNC Facial Nerve Center,” Miller said.

For people experiencing facial paralysis, Miller emphasized that it’s important to get diagnosed as quickly as possible because the treatment depends on the cause.

Whatever the cause, Miller knows how difficult it is to live with facial paralysis. He experienced it himself after an accident in college.

“On a bicycle ride, a training ride, I collided headfirst with a car,” he recalled. “I was left with severe traumatic brain injury and pan facial fractures, which is the medical term for I had my face crushed.”

No evidence Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis tied to COVID-19 vaccine, experts say

“I did have a complete left-sided facial paralysis really for six or seven months before I slowly started to recover,” Miller added. “I can remember just how devastating that was, how devastating it was to have people staring at me, really ignoring what I’m saying because they’re wondering what’s going on with my face.”

Miller still receives treatment and says there’s hope for those with facial paralysis, no matter the cause or how long the paralysis has lasted.

“We know so much more today than we did five years ago, 10 years ago,” he said. “We have so many ways to help you get better.”

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he’ll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Entertainment
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
City
Star, NC
The Guardian

‘Children ask why I’ve got a wonky face’: life with Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Matt Carney, a stage manager who lives in Bedford, was at work in 2017 when he experienced the first of a series of mysterious symptoms. “We’d just started a performance of Hairspray, and almost with the first beat of the overture an intense earache started – like no earache I’ve ever had before.” Painkillers had no effect and when he was driving home later, his face felt strange in a way he couldn’t put his finger on. Within two days, he says, “it was completely paralysed on the right side”.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Justin and Hailey Bieber Have an "Unbreakable" Relationship After Experiencing Health Issues

Justin and Hailey Bieber are leaning on each other after experiencing multiple health issues in the span of a few months. Hailey was hospitalized in March after experiencing stroke-like symptoms related to a blood clot. She later opened up about the experience, revealing that she underwent heart surgery to close her heart's patent foramen ovale, a small flap-like opening that allowed the blood clot to travel to her brain.
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Salon

Anti-vaxxers seize on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis as "proof" of a COVID conspiracy

Last Friday, pop icon Justin Bieber revealed he has a rare neurological disorder that has paralyzed half of his face. The condition is known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," the singer told fans in a video posted to social media. "And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m a doctor doing research in facial paralysis – let me tell you about Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber recently posted a video on his Instagram account to his 241 million followers, explaining he had been diagnosed with a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He went on to show how half of his face had been paralysed. Soon after, some people online started blaming the Covid vaccine, suggesting his experience could be a side effect of the jab. I’m an NHS surgeon specialising in facial paralysis research. If you’re wondering what the scientific evidence is for this claim, I’m about to tell you. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is caused by the reactivation of a virus called the...
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Traumatic Brain Injury#Paralysis
YourErie

Suspects at large following police involved shooting

According to Pennsylvania State Police, State Police along with Erie Police attempted to perform a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. on Chestnut and Huron Streets. It was at this location that the suspects opened fire on the officers while firing multiple rounds. Only one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene. No officers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Drunk driver arrested overnight after hitting parked car

A drunk driver was arrested overnight after hitting a parked car in the 900 block of Poplar St. Reports indicate that police were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Once on scene, police found that the intoxicated driver had flipped his car while hitting a parked car. According to the owner of the parked […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
YourErie

Chemical spill closes several roads in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple roads are closed in Warren County after a truck reportedly leaked sulfuric acid onto the roadway. According to the Warren Times Observer, multiple roads stretching from the United Refinery through the city of Warren, and continuing north along Route 62 to the New York state line, have been closed due to numerous […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Overnight stabbing sends one person to the hospital

An overnight stabbing sent one victim to the hospital. Police were called to the 1700 block of Walnut Street on Saturday night. When police arrived on scene, they found one victim who had been stabbed in both the left arm and the chest. The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot to be treated for non-life-threatening […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie woman, 22, sentenced for fatally stabbing brother

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother. According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore. Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Corry mom pleads not guilty in 2021 death of toddler

A Corry mom is facing charges after reportedly starving her son to death in January 2021. Kayle Mealy, 22, appeared before Judge John Mead in a formal arraignment where she pleaded not guilty to premeditated homicide against her two-year-old son. Mealy is being charged with one count of first-degree felonies of endangering the welfare of […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy