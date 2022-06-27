Lansing mayor pitches $175M tax proposal for new public safety buildings

LANSING – Mayor Andy Schor is asking the City Council to send to the ballot a multimillion-dollar millage proposal that would cover the cost of building new public safety facilities for the fire department, the police department including the city detention center and 54A District Court.

If supported by City Council, the $175 million proposal would go before voters in the November election.

The proposed millage rate is 3.90 mills for 30 years. For someone who owns a home with a taxable value of $50,000, that would typically work out to an additional $195 in taxes per year. For the typical Lansing home, the cost would be about $153 per year, according to city officials.

"Instead of doing small fixes, we have decided to rip the Band-aid off and go for public support," Schor said.

The proposal would also update existing public safety buildings and pay for technology and equipment for new and existing buildings, according to the draft proposal language .

The Lansing Police Department's budget for fiscal year 2023 is $28.7 million. The fire department's budget is $21.5 million.

A recent review of the Lansing Fire Department highlighted the need for updated facilities and equipment for the department.

Both Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said city public safety facilities needed upgrades to HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. Sturdivant said that the firehouses also need upgrades that would promote gender equality and provide separate locker room and shower spaces for women.

"We need our firefighters to feel just as safe in the firehouse as they do out on the emergency scene," Sturdivant said. "We need them to psychologically and to mentally feel just a safe, and these upgrades will facilitate that."

The city has been considering how to handle a facility that could house a lockup, 54A District Court, court records and the Lansing Police Department for years .

Currently, Lansing’s lockup facility, district court and police department are located in the city hall building across from the state Capitol.

In February, the city sent out a request for proposals to relocate City Hall , the 54A District Court and the Lansing police headquarters — including the city lockup — to a new site.

Multiple administrations have considered moving City Hall from its current location on Capitol Avenue.

Previous plans fell through because the proposals didn't adequately address what to do with the city lockup and court operations.

Officials have long said they would be supportive of getting rid of the lockup if it weren’t for the lack of realistic alternatives.

Last year, Schor, former Police Chief Daryl Green, former Mayor Virg Bernero and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth all cited myriad complications for a new lockup plan. Ingham County's jail is located in Mason, more than 13 miles south of city hall.

The proposal would not address plans for City Hall but would support a consolidated public safety facility and fire station upgrades in Lansing.

Schor said that this plan was separate from any past plans to consolidate courts or any future plans for moving City Hall.

"We're going to take it one step at a time," Schor said. "Step one is getting an effective and appropriate location for our police department, fire department, our courts, lockup, getting that all into one building...we'll see what pieces make sense at City Hall...but the attention to this is for public safety."

The proposal will be formally introduced to Lansing City Council during its meeting Monday evening for further consideration.

