South Harrison School Board members approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year which begins Friday at their meeting Wednesday. The district projects a 2022-23 school year with a deficit of a little over $580,000. The revenues are $12.3 million. The expenditures are projected at $12.9 million. A large percentage of that comes from capital project expenditures. The district is also carrying a fund balance of $3.5 million. The fund balance is projected to be $2.9 million dollars at the end of the next fiscal year. That would translate to a percentage of 22.5 percent. State formula revenue is projected to be $2.615 million. The school’s transportation funding is increased by about $35,000 to $118,000.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO