4Culture wants to know: is your art good enough to be experienced by commuters throughout South King County?. In collaboration with King County Metro Transit, 4Culture, the “cultural funding agency for King County,” is looking for an artist or art team to develop public art for the new RapidRide I Line transit corridor that will connect Auburn, Kent and Renton. The deadline is 4 p.m. July 13.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO