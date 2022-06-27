ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Turkey causes motorcycle accident

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway. At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County...

www.republicaneagle.com

Related
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
RICHFIELD, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Multiple motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the weekend authorities responded to multiple motorcycle crashes in Pierce County. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 25 around 2:28 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of of a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 35 near 170th Avenue Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Man hurt when tractor hit by car in McLeod County

(Brownton MN-) A Stewart man was hurt when his farm tractor was hit by a car in McLeod County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 4:33 p.m. on Highway 15, south of Brownton. 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was driving the tractor on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a southbound car driven by 32-year-old Sara Geifer of Lafayette. Rettmann was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Geifer was not hurt.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
WJON

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured by horses. Officials say a 44-year-old man brought a team of Clydesdales and a carriage to a special event at the MAC, intending to offer rides.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KIMT

Search on for teen missing in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. The Waseca Police Department says Maria Magana-Torres, 16, left her home Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. Investigators say they think she is still in the Waseca area. Anyone with information...
WASECA, MN
KARE 11

Isanti man run over, killed by Clydesdale horse

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 44-year-old man died on Sunday after his Clydesdale horses ran him over at a special event in the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, local police say. According to the St. Could Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and EMS crews responded...
ISANTI, MN
fox9.com

Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary under investigation for neglect

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For years in the south metro, the Peace Bunny Cottage has been touted as an oasis of beautiful bunnies. The owners even appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in People Magazine with their remarkable story of an operation all started by a then 8-year-old boy.
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
SAVAGE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

27-year-old Man from Golden Valley Identified as Driver Killed in Shepard Road Crash

The driver, a 27-year-old Golden Valley man, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Paul over the weekend. About 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Youssef M. Fakhreddine was operating a pickup truck westbound on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge when it swerved off the road and struck a tree, a street sign, and a metal and masonry barrier next to a Mississippi River cycling and pedestrian route.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Railroad walkout sees little effect in Red Wing

It spent three years… almost to the day, drifting in Mille Lacs Lake before Matt Gravel found it after it washed up on shore in Wahkon. Matt, 11, often goes beach combing along the shore in front of his grandmother’s home. It’s usually junk that washes up on shore but this particular day he found a long-lost wallet. It took several days to dry out the papers, but they were able to determine the owner was Joseph Burr of Cannon Falls. Matt and his grandmother reached out to Burr and much to their surprise, Burr showed up at her door, letter in hand. Burr told them that he was fishing in June 1994 when the wind came up, as he tried to regain balance, the wallet fell into the lake. The waves were too rough to retrieve it. With the winds from the north on this lake, lots of things roll in but this is the first wallet. How is that for a miracle?
RED WING, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.

